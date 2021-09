The Spokesman of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Osita Nwanisobi, has faulted claims from certain quarters for the resignation of the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over issues relating to the exchange rate of the naira. In a statement on Tuesday, Nwanisobi alleged that those behind such calls were only pursuing their selfish agenda fueled Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper