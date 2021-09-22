Retired police officers demand exemption from contributory pension scheme

Retired police officers on Tuesday called on the National Assembly to exclude them from the Contributory Pension Scheme. The protesting retired officers from 27 states stormed the National Assembly displaying placards with various inscriptions such as NPF pension defrauding police retirees, SOS, Police officers are dying in penury under contributory pension scheme, and CPS is Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
