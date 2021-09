The Rivers State National Assembly Caucus has described the loans being requested by the President, Major General Muhammadu (retd.), as unconstitutional and discriminatory in approach and scope. They stated this in a statement on Wednesday, titled ,Rivers NASS caucus kicks against Buharis loans, declaring it unconstitutional, discriminatory The statement was signed by their caucus leaders, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper