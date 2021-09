The Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa, has urged Nigerians to discard the insinuation that the surrendered Boko Haram terrorists were being pampered. Musa, in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Maiduguri, explained that the action of the military in receiving surrendered terrorists was in line Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper