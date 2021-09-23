Reps seek identification, release of Nigerians in foreign prisons

The House of Representatives has called for the identification and release of Nigerians imprisoned in other countries across the world. The House particularly urged the Federal Government to intervene and secure the release of Nigerians who are being detained illegally in prisons abroad, while mandating the Committees on Foreign Affairs, Justice and Inter-Parliamentary Relations to Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

