AfDB approves policy for victims of bank-financed operations

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group has approved a new policy framework for the Independent Recourse Mechanism. The IRM provides individuals or communities who are adversely affected by bank-financed operations with an independent mechanism through which they can raise their concerns. They can also seek redress and hold the bank to Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

