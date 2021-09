Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk went face to face in an intense stare-down after unveiling musclebound physiques for their world heavyweight title fight. Joshua weighed a solid 17st 2lbs (240lbs) while Usyk was at his heaviest ever at 15st 11lbs (221lbs). Their fascinating collision for the IBF, WBA, and WBO belts is on Saturday night Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper