The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools has called for lasting solution to the insecurity across the country, particularly, incessant attacks on schools leading to killing and kidnapping of teachers and students for ransom; as well as the spate of assaults on teachers. ASUSS Central Working Committee lamented that the sordid scenarios were affecting teachers Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Insecurity, assaults on teachers threat to education -ASUSS