Talibans political agenda one month after seizing power

By
Headliners
-
21



A month after seizing power following a lightning offensive in Afghanistan, the Taliban this week completed their interim government but their political agenda is still unclear. The lack of clarity is fuelling concern among Afghans and the international community that the hardline Islamists are heading towards imposing the same brutal policies against women and Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR