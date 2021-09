A Toyota Sienna bus on Saturday, ran into commuters, killing two persons and injuring seven others. The accident occurred on the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway in Gudugba village, Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State. The fatal accident happened at 7:30am on Saturday and involved three vehicles; a brown Ford with registration number AAAB 439 XB, Toyota Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper