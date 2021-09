Ex-Governor of Edo State, and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, and his wife, Iara, was spotted together in public on Saturday first time in a very long time. The couple attended the Service of Songs of late Edo billionaire and Chief Executive Officer, Ocean Maritime Security, Capt. Hosa Okunbo, in Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper