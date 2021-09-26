UK recognises COVID-19 vaccines administered in Nigeria, envoy clarifies

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has said that the United Kingom recognises the vaccines being administered in Nigeria. She said any statements that COVID-19 vaccines administered in Nigeria are not approved by the UK are completely untrue, adding that her country has donated 1.2 million doses to the Federal Government. The envoy Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
