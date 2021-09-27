Freiburg thrash Augsburg 3-0 to stay unbeaten in Bundesliga





Defending champions Bayern Munich and Freiburg remain the only unbeaten teams in the Bundesliga after the club from Germanys Black Forest beat Augsburg 3-0 at home on Sunday in the last game at their Schwarzwald Stadion ground. The hosts dominated struggling Augsburg with defender Lukas Kuebler, striker Lucas Hoeler and Italian deadball specialist Vincenzo Grifo Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper