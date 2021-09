The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, Yewande Sadiku, on Friday handed over her position to Emeka Offor after a five-year tenure.Offor will function as the Acting Executive Secretary, NIPC. The handing over ceremony was held at the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment and supervised by the Minister of State, Maryam Katagum. Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper