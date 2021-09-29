2023 Presidency: Northern Govs insensitive, 1999 Constitution against dominance of one region SAN





Human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), has said that the 1999 Constitution recognises the principle of power spread and oppose the dominance of one ethnic group against the others in terms of power-sharing. Adegboruwa also described as insensitive, the resolution of the 19 Northern Governors after their meeting in Kaduna on Monday, opposing power shift Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper