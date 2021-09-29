IPOB denies killing Akunyili, distances self from senseless murders in South-East

The Indigenous People of Biafra, on Wednesday, distanced themselves from the senseless killings in the South-East geopolitical zone of the country. This is as the group claimed that the senseless killings were politically motivated, stating that masterminds were taking advantage of the current situation in the region to unleash mayhem on their political opponents. The Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
