Comedian, Chinedu Ani better known as Nedu, has returned to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, in a bid to return his two daughters to his ex-wife, Uzoamaka Ohiri. Nedu said this during a chat with The PUNCH on Wednesday, hours after stating that it was his ex-wife that willingly handed over the daughters to Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper