Police beef up security for Independence Day anniversary

By
Headliners
-
1



The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba,has assured the nation of maximum security as the country marks its 61st independence anniversary on Friday. He stated that the Force has instituted adequate security measures to protect the citizens, ensure the success of all the activities lined up for the anniversary celebration and prevent any ugly situation throughout Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR