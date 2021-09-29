Prof Tomori appointed as member WHO COVID-19 Technical Advisory Group

By
Headliners
-
1



A professor of virology and former vice-chancellor of the Redeemers University, Ede, Oyewale Tomori, has been appointed to serve as a member of the World Health Organisations Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 vaccine composition. According to a statement on Wednesday, the Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 vaccine composition is an independent group of experts that Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR