A professor of virology and former vice-chancellor of the Redeemers University, Ede, Oyewale Tomori, has been appointed to serve as a member of the World Health Organisations Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 vaccine composition. According to a statement on Wednesday, the Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 vaccine composition is an independent group of experts that Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Prof Tomori appointed as member WHO COVID-19 Technical Advisory Group