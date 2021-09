The Senate observed a minute silence to mourn the death of Dr. Chike Akunyili, the widower of the late Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Dora Akunyili, who was killed by gunmen at Nkpor, in the Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State. Dr. Chike Akunyili was reportedly Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper