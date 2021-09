An Upper Sharia Court sitting in Kano on Thursday adjourned until October 14 the trial of a Kano cleric, Abduljabbar Nasiru-Kabara, charged with blasphemy against the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the plea of Nasiru-Kabara, who is facing four counts bordering on blasphemy, was not taken by the court. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper