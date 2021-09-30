Amazon reaches agreement with two workers who say they were sacked illegally

Amazon has reached an agreement with two employees who accused the e-commerce giant of dismissing them in retaliation for their activism, both parties said Wednesday. Maren Costa and Emily Cunningham, who led an advocacy group of Amazon employees campaigning for better environmental and labor practices at the company, were fired last spring. Federal labor authorities Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
