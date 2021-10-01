Air strike precise, professionally executed, military says of raid that killed 20 in Borno

Nigerias military said Thursday it carried out a precise and professionally executed air strike on a jihadist camp in the Lake Chad area where locals and security sources said 20 fishermen were killed this week. The fishermen were killed in the bombardment on Sunday on Daban Masara in Lake Chad, which straddles Nigeria and neighbouring Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

