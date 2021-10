The Nigerian Medical Association, has condemned the murder of Dr. Chike Akunyili, widower of the late information minister Dora Akunyili, describing it as unfortunate and an indication of misplaced value system in Nigeria where life does not matter anymore. Dr. Akunyili, a renowned Enugu-based medical practitioner, was shot dead by gunmen on Tuesday on his Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper