The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday, returned from a foreign trip and signed the Bill to Regulate Animal Grazing and Establishment of Cattle Ranching in Ogun State into law. Abiodun, shortly, after his return called for a Security Council meeting which was held at the governors office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta and assented to Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper