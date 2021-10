The Kebbi House of Assembly has passed into law the Violence Against Persons Prohibition, VAPP, Act 2021. Malam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser on Media to Governor Atiku Bagudu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Birnin Kebbi. He said the law was passed by the state legislators on Thursday, September 30, 2021. NAN Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper