Kebbi partners Contec Global Energy for biofuel project

By
Headliners
-
12



The Kebbi State Government on Thursday signed a partnership agreement with Contec Global Energy Limited for investment into the Cassava Biofuel Ethanol project in the State. Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Bagudu, announced the partnership after a meeting with the Renewable Energy Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and Management of the company in Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR