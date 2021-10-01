The Kebbi State Government on Thursday signed a partnership agreement with Contec Global Energy Limited for investment into the Cassava Biofuel Ethanol project in the State. Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Bagudu, announced the partnership after a meeting with the Renewable Energy Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and Management of the company in Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Kebbi partners Contec Global Energy for biofuel project