A peasant farmer in Iyere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Isaac Busuyi, has appealed to the public to come to the rescue for his nine-year-old sister, Blessing Busuyi, suffering from facial deformity. Isaac said her sister had been battling the ailment for four years, noting that it forced her out of school two years ago. He said they Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper