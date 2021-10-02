All Progressives Congress chieftain, Bola Tinubu, says he is healthy but only undergoing physiotherapy in London. Tinubu said this while addressing members of the House of Representatives northern caucus that visited him in London on Friday. The former governor, who has been in the United Kingdom for the last three months since undergoing knee surgery, Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Im healthy, just undergoing therapy, Tinubu tells northern lawmakers