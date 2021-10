The management of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, has condemned the continuous protest by the students, following the death of their colleague, Adesina Omowumi Aishat. A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, subsequently announced the immediate closure of the university and asked the students to vacate their hall of Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper