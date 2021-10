The Peoples Democratic Party, Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, the Pan Niger Delta Forum and others have mocked the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), over his Independence Day speech which they said failed to address critical issues affecting the country. Speaking through a statement titled, PDP To Buhari: Comparing Period Under Your Watch to Civil Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper