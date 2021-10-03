The Kaduna State Government says the military has recovered two more corpses from the scenes of last Sunday and Monday attacks in Southern Kaduna communities where over 40 persons had been confirmed dead. Suspected bandits had, last week Sunday and Monday, attacked Madamai and Kacecere communities in Kauru and Zango-Kataf Local Government Areas of Kaduna Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Military recovers two bodies from Southern Kaduna attack scenes