Facebook-owned services, WhatsApp and Instagram, crashed on Monday, leaving some three billion online users frustrated and unable to connect. The social tools including Facebooks own Messenger service were first reported as not being available from 04:25pm on Monday. Users visiting the social platforms owned by Silicon Valley guru Mark Zuckerberg are confronted with error messages. Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
BREAKING: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp crash second time in 2021