Germany donates 10 buses to DSS, others

The German government through the German Federal Criminal Police Agency (BKA) yesterday donated 10 brand new Toyota Hiace buses to five Nigerian federal law enforcement agencies. The BKA is a German federal law enforcement agency responsible for fighting insurgency internationally, organised drug trafficking, human trafficking, cybercrime and crimes, including kidnapping and sea piracy. The presentation, Read More
Click here to read full news..
Click here to read full news..
Source: Punch Newspaper