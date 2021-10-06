The Senate has approved President Muhammadu Buharis revised submission of the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework. The revised submission was received and referred to the Committee on Finance on Tuesday for expeditious consideration ahead of Thursdays budget presentation to the National Assembly by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.). Consequently, the approval of the Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Senate passes revised fiscal framework, approves N16.39trn budget projection for 2022