The South-East governors and other leaders on Tuesday mandated all the states in the zone to launch the regions security outfit, Ebube-Agu, before the end of the year. The Igbo leaders stated this in the eight-point communiqu issued at the end of their meeting in Enugu, the Enugu State capital, which the Anambra State Governor, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper