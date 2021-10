Soldiers in Onitsha, Anambra State, on Wednesday manhandled Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, for wearing an outfit with Biafra inscriptions. In the viral video, 65-year-old Agu is seen around Upper Iweka Bridge donning the Biafra outfit and walking near a green bus when two armed soldiers wrestle him to the ground and drag him. It was Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper