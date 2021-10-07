UNILAG announces date for 2021-2022 post-UTME exercise

The University of Lagos has fixed Monday, October 11 for the commencement of its 2021-2022 Post-UTME exercise. The institution made this known in a statement on Wednesday, noting that only candidates who scored 200 and above are qualified. The statement read, UNILAG online registration for the Post-UTME Screening Exercise for Admission into ALL COURSES/PROGRAMMES for Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
