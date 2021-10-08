Edo warns against operating unregistered creches, orphanage homes





The Edo State Government has warned residents against operating Creches, Children/Orphanage Homes, Elderly/Aged Persons Homes, Non-Governmental Organisations and Civil Society Organisations, among others without relevant registration certificates. In a statement, the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, directed all facilities presently operating without relevant registration certificates to visit the State Ministry of Social Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper