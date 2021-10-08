The Commissioner of Police in charge of Benue State Police Command, Tunji Akingbola on Thursday said that the conflicts between farmers and herdsmen have continued to threaten the peace and security of the state. CP Akingbola explained that the trend had continued despite sustained efforts and collaboration between security agencies, the state government and other Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Herder-farmer conflicts, major threat to peace in Benue -CP