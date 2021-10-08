Herder-farmer conflicts, major threat to peace in Benue -CP

By
Headliners
-
14



The Commissioner of Police in charge of Benue State Police Command, Tunji Akingbola on Thursday said that the conflicts between farmers and herdsmen have continued to threaten the peace and security of the state. CP Akingbola explained that the trend had continued despite sustained efforts and collaboration between security agencies, the state government and other Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR