Judge recommends dismissal of alleged rape case against Cristiano Ronaldo

A United States judge has recommended the dismissal of the civil case against Cristiano Ronaldo regarding an alleged rape incident in Las Vegas. A former model named Kathryn Mayorga alleges Ronaldo attacked her in a hotel room in 2009, however, the Manchester United star has always denied the allegations, insisting their encounter was consensual. In Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
