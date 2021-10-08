Judge recommends dismissal of alleged rape case against Cristiano Ronaldo

By
Headliners
-
1



A United States judge has recommended the dismissal of the civil case against Cristiano Ronaldo regarding an alleged rape incident in Las Vegas. A former model named Kathryn Mayorga alleges Ronaldo attacked her in a hotel room in 2009, however, the Manchester United star has always denied the allegations, insisting their encounter was consensual. In Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

