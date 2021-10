The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) arrived in Kaduna ahead of the Nigerian Defence Academy passing out parade on Friday. This was announced by the Presidents Personal Assistant on Broadcast Media, Buhari Sallau, via his Facebook page. Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya; and other officials Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper