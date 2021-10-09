Anambra Poll: INEC cancels 62,698 voters card requests for double registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission has disclosed that it has cancelled 62,698 voters card requests in Anambra State for double or multiple registrations. Chairman of the Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, made this known in his remarks during an emergency meeting of political parties in Abuja on Friday. The discovery of double or multiple registrants was Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
