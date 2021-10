The Nigerian Armys Joint Taskforce North-East Operation Hadin Kai, on Saturday, inaugurated two court martials to try defaulting personnel serving at the operation ground in the North-East. The military personnel numbering 158 will, according to the Theatre Commander of the Joint Taskforce, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa, be tried on matters that pertain directly to the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper