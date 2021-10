Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has written a letter to the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), threatening to sue the AGF if he fails to recover $62bn from international oil companies as ordered by the Supreme Court. Falana said this in a letter on Sunday titled, Request for Compliance with Judgment Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper