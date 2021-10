Nigerian heavyweight boxer Efe Ajagba lost his first professional fight to Frank Sanchez on Sunday morning at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Ajagba lost by unanimous decision of 98-91, 98-91 and 97-92 in an undercard bout with Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in the main event that was tagged the Battle of the Undefeated. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper