A video is currently making the rounds on social media which shows some madrasa students in Kwara State being brutally flogged as a form of punishment by some senior students of the institution. It was gathered that the students were severely beaten because they went to celebrate a friends birthday. Pictures of the birthday celebration Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Viral video: Brutal flogging of Kwara madrasa students stirs social media outrage