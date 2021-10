I once celebrated my birthday in detention, Gani Adams encourages separatist Embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, on Sunday, clocked 49 years old in a detention facility in Cotonou, Benin Republic. This is as the leader of the umbrella body of the Yoruba self-determination group known as Ilana Omo Oodua, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper