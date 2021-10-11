The World Health Organizations vaccine advisory group on Monday recommended immunocompromised people should have an additional dose of all Covid-19 vaccines authorised by the WHO. Moderately and severely immunocompromised persons should be offered an additional dose since these individuals are less likely to respond adequately to vaccination following a standard primary vaccine series and are Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
BREAKING: WHO experts recommend extra COVID-19 jab for immunocompromised