I have nothing against Tinubus presidential ambition Shina Peller





The lawmaker representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/ Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency of Oyo State, Mr Shina Peller, says he has nothing against the presidential ambition of the All Progressives Congress leader, Bola Tinubu, contrary reports in some quarters. He made the clarification in a statement on Sunday while reacting to news reports quoting him as saying that Tinubu should Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper